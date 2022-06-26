Former Sheffield United man has his say on Sheffield Wednesday's promotion chances

The Owls are busy building a squad they hope will be able to challenge for promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt, with five new players in the door already.

And speaking on Sky Sports, Lee Hendrie counted Wednesday among his favourites for promotion.

A hard-fought League One season is expected with some likely contenders put forward by the ex-Aston Villa man.

Hendrie said: “You look at the likes of Wycombe and look at what Gareth Ainsworth has done yet again, MK Dons with Liam Manning were fantastic – a real great side to watch with young players.

“There’s Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore. We’re talking about big clubs here.

“I do feel Michael Duff will do a remarkable job at Barnsley. I’m such a big fan of the job he did at Cheltenham with his progression, to see him make the step up into League One and then take on Barnsley, I do feel he’ll do a great job there.”

Moore’s Owls have added goal threat to their squad in stealing Michael Smith from Rotherham United and have gone some way to giving their defence a new look, with goalkeeper David Stockdale having signed on at Hillsborough alongside centre-halves Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe.

Will Vaulks has come in to the squad’s midfield to add more Championship-quality experience.

“I’m going to put the likes of Ipswich, MK Dons, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday in there and I do feel Wycombe will be in the mix,” Hendrie said.

“It’s hard to say who’s who in that but I’d have Barnsley as one of my favourites to get promoted.

“There are some really good football sides in League One. I don’t think it’s going to be easy. It’s going to be a tough one to call because there are so many big clubs in there.