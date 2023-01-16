‘Just beautiful’ - Exciting Sheffield Wednesday talent revels in surprise cup victory

Going up against a Category 1 side, one up from themselves, many had expected the visitors to come out on top at Hillsborough, but anyone who has watched Andy Holdsworth’s side knows that they won’t go down without a fight.
And they didn’t disappoint on Friday night, with Cian Flannery, Bailey Cadamarteri and Rio Shipston all getting on the scoresheet to pull off a remarkable comeback to win 3-2 after being two goals behind in the early stages.
Phuthi, who turned 18 this month, was a constant thorn in the side of the young Foxes, and switched wings during the game as he looked to cause issues for them on the opposite side of the field as well with his quick feet and rapid pace.
“It was amazing,” he told The Star afterwards. “FA Youth Cup nights are just beautiful… I like to be busy, I enjoy it a lot – running at people and being direct. It’s what the manager wants from me. He wants me to be direct, and to put balls into the box. Help get the strikers some goals, and get myself some goals as well.”
Wednesday found themselves 2-0 down in the first half, but rallied almost immediately, and Phuthi said that even going in at half time with a 2-1 scoreline didn’t worry them – explaining that it felt ‘so close’, with the hosts ‘knocking on the door’.
The closeness of the group, who have been together for many years now, has helped them in that sense.
“Yeah, we’re tight,” he added. “We’re a really good group. We’ve been together for like five years now. I’m so happy that we’ve got through, now it’s just onto the next step for us.”
The young Zimbabwean left it all on the pitch before coming off with what looked like a bit of cramp in the final moments of the tie – and he’ll now be eagerly awaiting the next round where they face either Cambridge United or Chelsea.