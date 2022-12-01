DERBY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: David McGoldrick of Derby looks on during the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Exeter City at Pride Park Stadium on October 25, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Veteran Rams forward David McGoldrick made the move from Bramall Lane to Pride Park in the summer, ending a 136-match spell with the Blades that saw him play in three divisions.

And with Wednesday set to make the trip to Derby on Saturday for a clash of the division’s biggest clubs, the former Republic of Ireland man has made clear the Owls will need to be on their mettle defensively after a change-up in philosophy by their new boss Paul Warne – recently of Rotherham United.

“We were more possession-based under Liam Rosenior but now we're a bit more on the front-foot,” he told Rams TV. “We play with attacking wingers and we're always trying to get crosses into the box for the likes of myself, [James] Collins, [William] Osula and [Lewis] Dobbin.

“It's his way of playing and it gets results. You've seen the way his teams have been in the past, his Rotherham teams were hard to play against and he's creating that atmosphere here.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore knows all too well the challenge ahead for his side having spent two years as a key player at Derby.

“We are two clubs at this level that know each other really well,” he said. “Two big clubs in the pyramid of football.

“The players are mentally and physically in a good position in terms of the run of games we have had but we know it's going to be a tough game down there.

“They have got some good players and an experienced manager. It will be a packed house at Pride Park and hopefully it will be a really good game of football.”

On an attempt to continue an impressive run of away form that sees them second in the on-the-road league table behind only Barnsley.

Moore said: “It is one of the ingredients that we have addressed but we know there are sterner tests coming up.