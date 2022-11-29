It’s already shaping up to be a long, hard battle.

And as the top eight position themselves, as the top three continue to last each others' pace, there’s been no let-up for the sides desperate for promotion to the Championship this season.. we could be heading towards another record points total required.

But where do Sheffield Wednesday sit in the reckoning according to the stats? What about the pace-setting pair of Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle – and what about the likes of Derby County and Barnsley?

Who looks most likely for relegation?

The number crunchers and statistics experts at FiveThirtyEight have taken into account the quality of each squad, form guides and remaining fixtures to draw up their recmmendations on who will finish where on what number of points.

And it’s tight in several areas of the table - with a handful of spots separated by goal difference.

After the FA Cup pause, here’s how the data experts see League One finishing..

23rd - Forest Green Rovers - 38pts It's been something of a baptism of fire so far for Forest Green in their first foray into third tier football. After an encouraging start, the new boys have one win in 15 and the stats model doesn't forecast things getting much better - giving them a 34% chance of finishing rock bottom and a whopping 79% chance of going down.

22nd - Morecambe - 40pts Here's a stat that might blow your mind - Morecambe FC have never once been relegated in their 102-year history. But there's a first time for everything and it's suggested that Derek Adams' side will taste the drop this time out, with a similarly bleak outlook to that of FGR. The stats model is a little kinder but not by much, offering a 72% chance of relegation back to League Two.

21st - Burton Albion - 42pts After a tricky summer it's been a chastening start to the campaign for Burton Albion, who have already done away with Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink as manager and have brought in Dimo Maamria. There was an upturn in performances not long ago but have now gone four without a win. FiveThirtyEight present a 64% chance of Brewers relegation.