Sheffield Wednesday fans hit with logistical nightmare as potential England World Cup clash emerges

Sheffield Wednesday supporters may be struck with a logistical quandary later this month after a potential clash with an England World Cup clash became clear.

By Alex Miller
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 12:11pm

Should the Three Lions make their way past Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday, they’ll play a quarter-final clash next Saturday evening (Sat 10) – most likely against pre-tournament favourites France or the runners-up of Group C, which could be any of Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico.

A 7pm kick-off time doesn’t clash directly with Wednesday’s long away trip to Exeter City, but would pose an issue for Owls fans wanting to watch the match while making the near four-and-a-half hour journey back from Devon that evening.

The kick-off time of Wednesday’s trip to Derby County on Saturday was shifted due to a potential direct clash with a round of 16 match had England finished second in their group.

Owls fans could face a quandary next weekend. Pic: Steve Ellis.

But that has been avoided by virtue of them beating Wales and topping Group B.

