News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Watch Musaba give Sheffield Wednesday the lead over Middlesbrough
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest striker spotted at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest striker, Lyle Taylor, has been spotted at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough tonight.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 19th Sep 2023, 19:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 33-year-old forward is currently a free agent having left Forest at the end of this contract earlier in the summer, and is on the lookout for the next chapter in a career that has seen him on the books at clubs throughout the entire English Football League.

Taylor hasn’t played since the end of the 2021/22 season after helping his former side reach the Premier League, but did grab a couple of goals whilst on international duty with Montserrat earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It remains to be seen whether anything will come of Taylor’s attendance at the game, but Wednesday do have a spot left in their squad list that would allow to register him as a free agent should they decide to pursue his signature.

Most Popular

Some prematch reading:

Wednesday XI provides big boost as Middlesbrough visit Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday fan banned after ‘vile’ Dejphon Chansiri comments

The period that could define Sheffield Wednesday’s season

Related topics:Nottingham ForestLyle TaylorSheffield UnitedHillsborough