Former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest striker spotted at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest striker, Lyle Taylor, has been spotted at Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough tonight.

The 33-year-old forward is currently a free agent having left Forest at the end of this contract earlier in the summer, and is on the lookout for the next chapter in a career that has seen him on the books at clubs throughout the entire English Football League.

Taylor hasn’t played since the end of the 2021/22 season after helping his former side reach the Premier League, but did grab a couple of goals whilst on international duty with Montserrat earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether anything will come of Taylor’s attendance at the game, but Wednesday do have a spot left in their squad list that would allow to register him as a free agent should they decide to pursue his signature.