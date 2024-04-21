Watch Marvin Johnson strike and bizarre goal as Sheffield Wednesday take the lead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday and Rovers are the only two second tier teams in action this afternoon, and after both Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City dropped points on Saturday they have been handed a golden opportunity to finally clamber up out of the bottom three.

Danny Röhl was left disappointed with the result rather than the performance after the Owls drew 1-1 with Stoke City last weekend, and he’ll be desperate to see them go one better at Ewood Park by picking up all three points this time around rather than just the one.

Josh Windass opened the scoring for the Owls with a spectacular finish, but Sam Szmodics equalised just minutes later to level things up once again. Wednesday have scored twice since, including a bizarre own goal after Marvin Johnson got the second. This is how the goals went in:

Here’s how the two teams line up: