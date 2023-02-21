Former Premier League referee, Chris Foy, says that the referee was right to allow Sheffield Wednesday’s third goal against MK Dons.

The Owls ran out as 5-2 winners over the Dons over the weekend after a tremendous second half comeback, but the visitors’ manager, Mark Jackson, was not happy with the third goal that gave them the lead.

He said after the defeat, “The third goal is clearly a foul. It’s a push on Tucks and it's hit his arm as well. It was a key moment in the game.

“We've got to trust the referees to see that and they haven't. It was a kick in the teeth and we didn't recover.

“After that though, we had to stay in the game. We knew if we could stay in it we could hurt them, but we didn't stay in the game for long enough.”

But Foy, who spent years refereeing in the top-flight, had a look over the goal as part of Sky Sports’ ‘Behind The Whistle’ feature, and stated that the goal was right to tand.

He said, “There is a question over whether the ball hits the arm of the attacker in the build-up to the goal being scored, but there are two aspects to this decision.

Lee Gregory's goal for Sheffield Wednesday was questioned by MK Dons. (Steve Ellis)

“With the benefit of replays, it does look like that ball makes contact with the shoulder of the attacker. However, even if it had hit his arm, given it was accidental and that attacker does not score the goal immediately, the decision would have been correct to award the goal regardless.”

