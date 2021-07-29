The Owls boss said after Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Port Vale that there were a few candidates for the first team coach role that became vacant when ‘Willo’ decided to call time on his spell at Hillsborough for personal reasons, with Moore saying they were hoping to appoint one as soon as possible.

Now, with the start of the 2021/22 season just around the corner, The Star understands that former Wednesday player, Wayne Jacobs, is one name in the running for the position Moore is looking to fill.

Jacobs would tick a lot of boxes for the SWFC manager as he looks to find somebody who can join the likes of Jamie Smith and Neil Thompson in his technical team – and he’s certainly no stranger having already worked with Moore in the past.

The 52-year-old, who was born in Sheffield and came through the Owls’ youth setup, played alongside Moore at Bradford City and was his assistant during his spell as manager of West Bromwich Albion. Meanwhile, during Moore’s time with Doncaster Rovers, Jacobs also worked on a non-contract basis as an analyst… So the pair do have history together.

It remains to be seen whether Jacobs – the co-founder of the One in a Million charity for disadvantaged youngsters in Bradford – will get the nod to join re-join the club he left back in 1988, but he certainly seems a good fit for Moore as his Owls rebuild continues.

