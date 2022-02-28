The former Owl made the venture out to a new country early this year after it was confirmed that he had parted ways with Italian Serie A outfit, Udinese Calcio, by mutual consent, and he’s wasted no time getting settled in there.

Forestieri was handed a starting berth in the season opener in Malaysia as his new club went up against Kuala Lumpur City for the chance to get some early silverware, and it took him just 32 minutes to get off the mark as he scored a goal typical of the Argentine – bending it into the top corner from just outside the box.

The attacker’s strike came in-between goals from Nazmi Faiz and Afiq Fazail as the Southern Tigers romped home to a 3-0 victory, securing a winning start for the 32-year-old forward as he gets his career in Malaysia underway.

When Forestieri left Udinese late last year there had been some Wednesday fans that had hoped they might see him back in blue and white after becoming a free agent, however their hopes were quickly dashed when he signed up to play in red and blue for the foreseeable future.

Johor get their league campaign underway this week against Pulau Pinang, and ‘Fessi’ will no doubt be looking to add to his tally once again if given the opportunity one home soil.