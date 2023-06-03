Sheffield Wednesday’s new Macron home kit has been released, so we went to take a closer look at some of the finer details at the club shop.

The Owls aren’t known for their speed when it comes to unveiling their new threads for the upcoming season, so many fans are delighted to have seen it on show during the victory parade going through Sheffield centre this week.

With a slight twist on the usual blue and white stripes, the 2023/24 kit had implemented some gold/yellow into the mix, with a couple of aspects of the shirt being reminiscent of the mid-90s kit worn by the likes of David Hirst and Chris Waddle.

It remains to be seen when exactly the shirt will go up for sale, but it had been put up on display at the Megastore by Hillsborough, with plenty of fans stopping to take a look over the weekend as they headed to the store to have their photo taken with the play-off final trophy that was won on Monday afternoon at Wembley.

For a closer look at the kit, take a look through the gallery below:

