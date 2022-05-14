As revealed by The Star back in March, Owls scouts were sent to take a look at Bradford City captain Paudie O’Connor, whose contract is up in the coming weeks.

And it has since been confirmed that the 24-year-old, who has played over 100 times for the Bantams and is club captain, has been offered fresh terms as the West Yorkshire club look to tie him down beyond this summer despite interest from elsewhere.

Bradford City skipper Paudie O'Connor was watched by Sheffield Wednesday last season.

The Limerick-born centre-half came over to England in 2017 when former Owls boss Garry Monk persuaded him to join Leeds United after trials with Crystal Palace and Leicester City among others.

He has since found a home at Valley Parade but having been the subject of interest from the Championship and League One in recent transfer windows has some difficult decisions to make after Manchester United legend Mark Hughes took the reigns hoping to make real strides in the fourth tier next time out.

It is not yet clear how far Wednesday intend to follow-up with their repeat viewings of O’Connor, who has previously been linked with Sunderland among others.

“I wouldn’t like to discuss any players at the moment,” Wednesday manager Darren Moore said when asked on O’Connor when the link became clear.

“Let’s just focus on this campaign and go from there.

“There are players being discussed. We’ll just focus on this season, but there are players being discussed.