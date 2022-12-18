News you can trust since 1887
Darren Moore responds to Sheffield Wednesday boos after fans show their unhappiness once more

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he completely understands the boos coming from the fans at Hillsborough.

By Joe Crann
53 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 11:58am

The Owls drew 0-0 with Oxford United on Saturday in another game that saw them struggle in front of goal, and it was only a Cameron Dawson penalty save that saw them escape with a point by the final whistle.

Wednesday were booed off at both half time and the final whistle as they once more missed out on a chance to climb into the top two, and fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of goals they’re seeing from their team of late.

When asked if he understood the jeers, Moore told the media, " One hundred per cent… I've been here long enough now and the jeers are because we have hope here. I'm looking at it as a positive because of the hope for this season.

"You keep that hope by winning games. I totally understand it and fully appreciate where they are coming from.

"I can assure you that we want the same thing as the fans. If we can get those wins then it just makes it a bit more of a brighter place."

Wednesday have scored only nine goals in their last eight games, after scoring 22 in the 10 prior to that, and will be desperate to find their scoring boots again when they return to action on Boxing Day away at Fleetwood Town.

Darren Moore understands the jeers from Sheffield Wednesday fans. (Steve Ellis)

The Owls face off against Fleetwood at 3pm on Monday afternoon.

