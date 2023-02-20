Former Ipswich Town and Exeter City forward, Sam Parkin, says that Darren Moore has ‘luxuries’ at his disposal at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls found themselves 2-1 down at half time on Saturday afternoon to MK Dons after Moore decided to switch up his backline, but a chat at half time and some well-made substitutions in the second half saw them turn things around and win 5-2.

It was a victory that sent them top of League One, and included a goal from Lee Gregory to end a lengthy goal drought that stretched back into last year.

Parkin, speaking on the ITV’s EFL highlights show, spoke highly of the attacking options available to Moore, and spoke about the importance of their number nine being back in the goals.

“It was an important half-time team talk from Darren Moore,” he said. “They needed to be a little bit sharper and they certainly got that in the second period.

“I mean, they've got such firepower. Windass, obviously on the scoresheet today. Michael Smith with a couple and I think the important one they can take from this afternoon's proceedings is Lee Gregory, who hasn’t scored for a couple of months. To get him back firing is vitally important.

“Moore even had the option of leaving out a couple of defenders because he felt they probably had a few too many minutes. It just shows you the luxuries he has at his disposal.”

Sheffield Wednesday's second half scorers George Byers, Michael Smith and Lee Gregory celebrate. (Steve Ellis)

Wednesday face Charlton Athletic on Saturday afternoon as they look to consolidate their spot at the top of the table.

