Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Reaction from Darren Moore as Owls are held at Charlton Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday’s 2021/22 League One campaign officially gets underway this evening!
It’s a late kick off, so while most of the country is watching their teams return to action at 3pm, Wednesdayites will have to wait that little bit longer…
But after the last few weeks, it’s pretty safe to say that they’re happy to wait. Darren Moore has brought 12 new signings in, some young, some older, but all pretty exciting. And fans are starting to let those optimism levels creep back up again.
If the end of 2020/21 felt a bit inevitable after the points deduction, 2021/22 feels like a new beginning. A fresh start. And Moore is at the forefront of all of it.
Alex Miller and Joe Crann will be there at the Valley today as the Owls take on Charlton Athletic, so make sure you stay tuned right here on our blog to get all the gossip as and when it happens.
Up the Owls.
Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Debuts aplenty expected as Owls take on Charlton Athletic
Saturday, 07 August, 2021
- Paterson had to go off with a head injury
- Mide Shodipo and Josh Windass were missing
- Kamberi makes his debut off the bench
DM on defence
It’s a clean sheet, and you can work from that... You can build cohesion from there.
I thought the back five were excellent and resolute, and they showed their quality and experience.
DM on Wayne Jacobs
He’s here... He’s a real good friend of mine, we’ve known each other a long time. He’s here to help today, and it’s great to have him here spending time with the team.
DM on Simon Ireland
He’s an experienced coach, and I’m pleased we’ve got him in. We can work with the unit and make us better. He brings a different skillset.
DM on more transfers
We’ll see how we go... If I feel there’s a player that can make us stronger, and it’s right, then we’ll see if we can do some business. If not, we carry on with what we’ve got.
DM on Lewis Gibson
We’re really looking forward to working with him... He gives us more balance down the left with him being left-footed. It’s really important.
We had real strong competition for him. He’s got the bit between he’s teeth, we’re glad he’s on board. And I’m sure the fans will love him.
DM on arrival
We only got here about 50 minutes before kick off - there were delays and roadworks, so it was a really quick turnaround and we didn’t get much time in terms of preparation.
DM on Paterson
We’re really pleased to see him in there, sat up and smiling. They don’t give him any sympathy, but he stopped a certain goal there. It was brave header, but he unfortunately got taken out. He’ll do the protocol, and hopefully in the next 24/48 hours he won’t suffer anything else.
More from DM
We’ll get better, we’ll need to get better. But I have to credit them for today.
It’s going to take time, but we need to show progression and improvement week on week. We’ll work hard next week on getting better still
Like I say though, there were lots of positives to take into the next game.
Moore on the performance
Solid start... It’s difficult to come here, so it’s solid. To a man they did what’s expected - and I saw positives from the team. It was resolute, and I think the players can feel like they played their part.
All over
It finishes 0-0. Which is probably a fair result in the end. A point for each side, and Wednesday start their season with a clean sheet.