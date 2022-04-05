Former Arsenal midfielder’s concern over Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘bang average’ away form

And it’s their away form that has led to former Arsenal and Southend United midfielder, Adrian Clarke, questioning whether they have what it takes to get promoted via the Play-Offs.

The Owls have been tremendous at home this season, picking up a whopping 47 points – the highest tally of any team in the top four tiers of English football – and the 43 goals scored at Hillsborough is only bettered by Oxford United (44) in League One.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But their work on the road has left something to be desired, with Darren Moore’s side 10th in the division with regards to the amount of points picked up away from home (25), 16 points less than the league’s best travellers, MK Dons (41).

And it’s that form that has led to Clarke, now a pundit, to wonder if they’ve got what it takes.

Speaking on The Totally Football League Show this week, he said, “They look fit and they look capable. Gregory coming back into goal-scoring form makes a big difference.

“In the Play-Offs though, there is a slight concern over them because they’re only in the mix because of what they do at Hillsborough. Away from home, bang average really, they’re actually ranked tenth in the away team table."

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled on the road this season.