‘Forget Plymouth, forget Ipswich’ – Sheffield Wednesday striker makes Owls’ League One target clear

Lee Gregory loves scoring goals, but he loves winning more – and he’s hoping to help fire Sheffield Wednesday to the League One title this season.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The experienced forward has found his shooting boots recently with three goals in his last two games, and is expected to lead the line on Sunday afternoon as the Owls take on Forest Green Rovers for the chance to reclaim their spot at the top of the table.

Defeat to Barnsley on Tuesday night saw Wednesday leapfrogged by Plymouth Argyle at the league summit, but with neither the Pilgrims nor third-placed Ipswich Town in action until early April there is a chance for Darren Moore’s side to open up a gap.

Gregory, though, is adamant that the Owls need to focus on their own job rather than worrying about anybody around them.

"With us losing on Tuesday night it's massive for us to bounce back on Sunday,” he told the media. “We're going out there to win both games and hopefully that's what we do.

"We just need to take one game at a time, forget Plymouth, forget Ipswich, forget the league, just focus on Forest Green on Sunday. All we've got to do is just try and get a win there and then everything else will take care of itself.”

Gregory, who is now into double figure goals and assists this season, also spoke of the team’s desire to not just win promotion but secure the title this season, admitting that he’s not overly concerned with scoring himself as long as the team are picking up all three points.

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory is back amongst the goals for the Owls. (Steve Ellis)
Wednesday’s number nine said, “It’s what we set out at the start of the season (winning the league), and it’s in reaching distance now. It’s down to us, we need to perform and grab it ourselves…

“I always want to score goals, of course I do, but for the team I want to win. If I score, brilliant, if I don’t - and we win - brilliant. Whatever I do is for the team, and hopefully we can get a win.”

The Owls take on Rovers at 1pm on Sunday, and only three points will be enough to take them back to the top of the table.

