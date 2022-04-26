Fleetwood Town sweating on top scorers as Sheffield Wednesday come to town

The Owls make the trip to Fleetwood as both sides do battle in their penultimate match of the campaign, and while their own injury situation seems to be easing off – the same can’t be said for the hosts.

Fleetwood had their top scorer, Ged Garner, as well as League One Young Player of the Season, Paddy Lane, missing for the 1-1 draw against AFC Wimbledon over the weekend, while experienced defender, Tom Clarke, also had to sit out the game at Highbury.

On top of that, their joint second highest goalscorer, Ellis Harrison, had to be taken off after 20 minutes, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be available for selection this evening.

Speaking after the game against Wimbledon, Crainey said of Harrison, “It’s too early to make that judgement… We’ll get him at the training ground and he’ll be assessed. He’s felt something in his hamstring, hopefully it’s not too serious and he’ll be able to still play some part before the end of the season.”

For the Garner, Lane and Clarke there will be hope that at least one or two of them can get back for the crunch clash against the Owls, with Fleetwood still fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table.

Wednesday need at least a point to climb back up into the Play-Off places in League One, but will be desperate to get back to winning ways after the disappointing defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.