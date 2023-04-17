Sheffield Wednesday have no fresh injury concerns or faces expected back going into their game against Bristol Rovers as things stand.

The Owls desperately need a return to winning ways on Tuesday as they look to recover from their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Burton Albion, and Darren Moore will be hoping for a response from them in Bristol as they hope that Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale can do them a favour against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town respectively.

Moore welcomed Michael Smith back on the playing field on Saturday after his injury, while Michael Ihiekwe was back in the matchday squad following his long lay-off, however the Owls boss was categoric that they wouldn’t have any others back for the Gas game.

Here’s a look at where things are at for Wednesday going into their penultimate away game of the campaign...

Akin Famewo

He came off in the defeat to Burton, but Moore said afterwards that it was down to fatigue rather than any sort of injury issue.

Verdict: He shouldn’t be a problem for the Rovers game

George Byers and Josh Windass are injured with no clear sign of a return timescale. (Steve Ellis)

Reece James

It’s not good news, after going off with an injury around his groin in the win over Accrington Stanley it has been confirmed by Moore that he now only has a slim chance of playing a part in any of the remaining games this season.

Verdict: Unlikely to play again – possibly for the play-offs if required.

Mallik Wilks

He definitely won’t feature against Rovers on Tuesday, but will undergo an assessment on Wednesday to discover the full extent of his issue.

Verdict: We’ll know more this week, not ruled out for Exeter City just yet.

Josh Windass

Joey Barton discussed how Wednesday have missed the striker since his planta fascia injury, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll have to worry about his threat on Tuesday. There are hopes of a return before the season is out though.

Verdict: His teasing Instagram post over the weekend has given some hope

George Byers

His hamstring issue has seen him ruled out for around a month so far, and it was said last week that his ‘muscle injury’ would see his return come after Windass’.

Verdict: Reading between the lines it would seem that any chance of seeing him back is slim

Jack Hunt

His calf injury from Cheltenham means that he’s been absent for a few games, and he won’t be back in contention for the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

Verdict: They foresee a possible return before the season’s done – but only just

Ben Heneghan

Still the only one we have an actual timeframe on, but sadly it means that we won’t see him back in 2022/23.

