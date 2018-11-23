Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias in contention to start for Sheffield Wednesday against Derby County

Forwards Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias are pushing for starts as Sheffield Wednesday bid to halt a five-match winless run when they welcome Derby County to Hillsborough tomorrow.

Forestieri and Matias, a late second half substitute in the goalless draw at Sheffield United a fortnight ago, have shrugged off their respective hamstring injuries and come through full training unscathed this week.

Speaking at his press briefing this lunchtime, manager Jos Luhukay said: "Fernando has trained completely and full with the team this week, the same as Marco.

"Marco was out for seven weeks and Fernando six weeks but they are developing themselves very well in the training sessions and are available for tomorrow.

"I will speak with both them after the last training session (today). We are happy they are both back to the team.

"It gives us, as a staff, two players more for possibilities in our offensive quality and we are happy with that."

Fernando Forestieri is in line to start for Sheffield Wednesday

Adam Reach nominated for goal of the month award again

Under-pressure boss Luhukay has no new injuries to contend with ahead of their meeting with sixth-placed Derby.

Striker Steven Fletcher will be assessed following his international exploits for Scotland. The 31-year-old starred as the Scots finished top of their Nations League group.

"He came back yesterday (Thursday) but only for recovery," revealed Luhukay. "He was tired and had two intense games with the national team.

Marco Matias could start against Derby County

"He had no injury but we must decide if Steven is 100 per cent fit for tomorrow and then make a good decision."

Fletcher netted a penalty in Scotland's 4-0 triumph at Albania and also earned rave reviews for his display against Israel on Tuesday.

Luhukay said: "Steven came back after seven months after knee surgery and we built him up over pre-season. Over the last few months, we have not let him play three games in a week.

"We change most of the time with Atdhe [Nuhiu] and Steven. We look at how he is and I think we do a good way with Steven and also for the team.

"He is now with his performances in the picture for his national team. His progression and physical side is from week to week and month to month better and we are happy with that of course."

The Dutchman also confirmed that Sam Winnall (hamstring) remains no nearer to making a first-team comeback.

"It takes time," said Luhukay. "At this moment, he is not training with the team.

"Every day he is receiving treatment and it takes time. It is difficult for me to say and the medical team whether it takes three, four or five weeks.

"We give him no time (limit) and we must wait for him to come back on to the field 100 per cent and that he can come back to the team training 100 per cent. But now, he is a little bit far away from that."

Jos Luhukay wants his goal-shy team to end scoring drought against Derby County