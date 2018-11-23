Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach nominated for Championship Goal of the Month award AGAIN

Have your say

Wednesday ace Adam Reach is again in the running for the Championship Goal of the Month award.

The Wednesday man is nominated for the October award, thanks to his superb goal during the draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Reach let rip from outside the area giving Baggies’ stopper Sam Johnstone no chance whatsoever.

Reach is up against Albion’s Harvey Barnes, who also scored a terrific solo goal in the same game, and Brentford's Sergi Canos.

Voting is now open until Monday, November 26 and the winner will be announced on Friday, November 30.

This is the second time Reach has been nominated for the award.

He was in the running for the September gong, for his goal against Leeds, only to be pipped by Aston Villa’s John McGinn – who scored a wonderful goal in their defeat to Wednesday.

If Reach does secure the win this month he will be the second Owl to win the award this season.

Barry Bannan scooped the August award thanks to his strike against Millwall.

