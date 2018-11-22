Sheffield Wednesday: Jos Luhukay wants his goal-shy team to end scoring drought against Derby County

Jos Luhukay wants Wednesday to rediscover their scoring touch.

Luhukay saw enough spirit from his players in their last outing - the goalless draw against Sheffield United - but now wants them to start adding goals to their game.

Against the Blades, Wednesday recorded their first shut-out of the season at the 17th attempt but were limited in terms of shots on goal.

The Owls have gone more than four hours since registering their last goal - Steven Fletcher's strike in the defeat at Birmingham on October 27.

Infact, they haven’t scored in three of their last four outings.

Luhukay now wants his side to maintain their newly-found solidity but start adding goals as they attempt to start climbing back up the table.

"We must find a way and to get more chances and start scoring goals,” Luhukay said ahead of tomorrow's visit of Derby County.

"You need confidence and trust and belief.

"We have (had) a little bit of time to work and try again to come to this.

"What we saw in our last game was a team who worked intensively hard for each other.”

