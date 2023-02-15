Fans notice change made at Hillsborough after Sheffield Wednesday big screen fiasco

The Owls are clear in their claim that during their 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, the fourth official watched a big screen replay of what would have been a match-sealing second Wednesday goal, scored by George Byers in the 74th minute.
Despite the fact it is understood the PGMOL deny this was the case, Wednesday’s stance was reiterated that the officials had used the big screen for reference in ruling the goal out after a late flag by assistant Mark Dwyer and a subsequent conversation between him and referee John Ashby.
It was suggested by Owls boss Darren Moore that a message had been ‘radioed on’. Use of the big screen is clearly prohibited in EFL matches.
Clubs are told not to replay any contentious incidents – centrally any tackles or incidents that could be considered controversial – in the ground on matchdays.
And supporters at Wednesday’s Tuesday evening win over Morecambe noticed that the club had taken the decision not to replay their second and third goals – and that their first was shown on a more delayed basis.
MORE: "Drunk on efficiency" "Geordie Keith Lemon" - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as they hammer mannequin Morecambe
Josh Windass scored both goals that didn’t see a replay in the immediate aftermath as normal, with question marks over a possible offside for his first – Wednesday’s second – and with Morecambe having claimed handball for his late second.
Speaking after the match, Moore acknowledged it seemed a decision had been made over in-game replays at S6.