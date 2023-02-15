Fans notice change made at Hillsborough after Sheffield Wednesday big screen fiasco

Supporters of Sheffield Wednesday noticed a switch in policy during their breezy 3-0 win over Morecambe on Tuesday evening in the wake of a refereeing controversy that sparked national debate.

The Owls are clear in their claim that during their 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, the fourth official watched a big screen replay of what would have been a match-sealing second Wednesday goal, scored by George Byers in the 74th minute.

Despite the fact it is understood the PGMOL deny this was the case, Wednesday’s stance was reiterated that the officials had used the big screen for reference in ruling the goal out after a late flag by assistant Mark Dwyer and a subsequent conversation between him and referee John Ashby.

Sheffield Wednesday fans noticed a change in policy at Hillsborough on Tuesday evening.

It was suggested by Owls boss Darren Moore that a message had been ‘radioed on’. Use of the big screen is clearly prohibited in EFL matches.

Clubs are told not to replay any contentious incidents – centrally any tackles or incidents that could be considered controversial – in the ground on matchdays.

And supporters at Wednesday’s Tuesday evening win over Morecambe noticed that the club had taken the decision not to replay their second and third goals – and that their first was shown on a more delayed basis.

Josh Windass scored both goals that didn’t see a replay in the immediate aftermath as normal, with question marks over a possible offside for his first – Wednesday’s second – and with Morecambe having claimed handball for his late second.