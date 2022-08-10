Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now that has to be a new one on most of us. Take what you can get, whenever you can get it, is the normal perception of professional footballers.

And, in a relatively short career, who can blame them for that?

Let’s also be clear that, in a sanitised world of hidden meanings, soundbites can be what the world would like to hear, concealing the real truth.

But this column is giving Windass the benefit of the doubt on that and applauding his attitude. As stated here a few weeks ago, Windass was kept, in the face of advances from a top club in South America, more for what he can do than what he has done. So far.

Which is rare to say of a player of 28 years of age. In short, it was both a gamble and an investment of faith.

Well, the evidence so far is that the former Rangers and Wigan attacker fully intends to reward it.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass is out to impress this season.

You have to say “attacker” rather than striker because he can bustle up front or in behind, with the latter the likelier role for a player who is not a prolific scorer.

Mind you, he can and should be doing better in that department. A tally of 69 career goals is arguably a modest return for someone of his ability.

But former Owls star, now top pundit, Carlton Palmer, is convinced, telling me: “Josh is going to be massive for Wednesday this season. A terrific player, a Championship player. If he stays fit, I don’t see them losing many games.”

Strikes me the bit is between Windass’ teeth on both counts. Two league games in, and he’s been impressive and influential in both.