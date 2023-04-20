Three forwards named as injury mystery hangs over Sheffield Wednesday predicted side for Exeter City visit
Another injury for Sheffield Wednesday to shift through? It looked as if that could well be the case as Akin Famewo left the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The defender wasn’t moving terribly - but there was enough of a hobble there to suggest there may be a small problem. Or was it more a case of fatigue?
Either way, mystery surrounds his likely involvement for the visit of Exeter City to S6 this weekend - and with the scourge of midweek selection juggle now in the rear window it could well be that the need for those juggles are reduced.
With Josh Windass rated ‘50/50’ by Darren Moore in his post-match press conference it would be bold to throw his straight into a starting line-up - or would it?
And what of Michael Ihiekwe, who came through an u21s run-out in midweek and could be in line for a start?
We’ve thrown our side together.