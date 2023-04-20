Another injury for Sheffield Wednesday to shift through? It looked as if that could well be the case as Akin Famewo left the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The defender wasn’t moving terribly - but there was enough of a hobble there to suggest there may be a small problem. Or was it more a case of fatigue?

Either way, mystery surrounds his likely involvement for the visit of Exeter City to S6 this weekend - and with the scourge of midweek selection juggle now in the rear window it could well be that the need for those juggles are reduced.

With Josh Windass rated ‘50/50’ by Darren Moore in his post-match press conference it would be bold to throw his straight into a starting line-up - or would it?

And what of Michael Ihiekwe, who came through an u21s run-out in midweek and could be in line for a start?

We’ve thrown our side together.

1 . GK - Cameron Dawson Wasn’t faultless for Bristol Rovers’ goal on Tuesday evening but produced an otherwise solid performance, claiming a number of balls strongly. Looks to be his place to keep. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa Attracted criticism for a momentary lapse in concentration at Bristol Rovers but was otherwise excellent. Needs to stamp those moments out but should continue. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . CB - Aden Flint Back to his best at the Memorial Stadium and such an important player as Wednesday look to put together some defensive solidity in the final throes of the regular season. Photo Sales

4 . LCB - Liam Palmer If Akin Famewo is to be out - and Moore suggested his going off in the last two matches was down to fatigue rather than specific injury - then options are thin on the ground with regard to the left side of the back three. Jaden Brown could deputise, but we’ve pulled on the versatility of Palmer to deputise. Photo: Steve Ellis Photo Sales