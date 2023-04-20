It had been suggested that the season-long loan to National League side Maidstone United of 22-year-old Ryan Galvin had been brought to an end by a ‘muscular injury’, with behind-the-scenes images from the Owls’ training base showing he has been training with the seniors.

But Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed to The Star that the two clubs agreed to keep his registration at Maidstone alive and that after playing an hour of yesterday’s Owls u21s 1-1 draw with QPR – a match in which Michael Ihiekwe also played – the former Wigan Athletic man will head south once more to finish the campaign with his loan club.

Moore said: “He's still contracted at Maidstone so all being well, he'll head back down there for the final two games of his season against Notts County and Chesterfield. He'll then return back to us once he's completed his loan.

“He's someone that I've seen a difference with in training, there's more confidence to him and that's what these loans do for younger players, they do away, they play games, they come back.

