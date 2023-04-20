News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday defender set to finish the season elsewhere after under-21 run-out

Highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday defender Ryan Galvin is scheduled to make a return to non-league football this week after spending time back at Middlewood Road with injury.

By Alex Miller
Published 20th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

It had been suggested that the season-long loan to National League side Maidstone United of 22-year-old Ryan Galvin had been brought to an end by a ‘muscular injury’, with behind-the-scenes images from the Owls’ training base showing he has been training with the seniors.

But Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed to The Star that the two clubs agreed to keep his registration at Maidstone alive and that after playing an hour of yesterday’s Owls u21s 1-1 draw with QPR – a match in which Michael Ihiekwe also played – the former Wigan Athletic man will head south once more to finish the campaign with his loan club.

Moore said: “He's still contracted at Maidstone so all being well, he'll head back down there for the final two games of his season against Notts County and Chesterfield. He'll then return back to us once he's completed his loan.

Most Popular
Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve EllisOwls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis
“He's someone that I've seen a difference with in training, there's more confidence to him and that's what these loans do for younger players, they do away, they play games, they come back.

“And they bring with them that air of maturity and belief because they step back onto the training ground and they're able to show a higher level of maturity to their game. I've seen that in Ryan Galvin. But he'll go back down there and then return to his for the final weeks.”

