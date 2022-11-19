Exciting talent Bailey Cadamarteri makes Sheffield Wednesday fan request

Darren Moore and his Owls side are in action this afternoon when they play host to Shrewsbury Town in League One, but their young counterparts will be back on the field at Hillsborough a couple of days later as they welcome Derby County to S6.

Cadamarteri scored the equalising goal and converted his penalty in the shootout as Wednesday saw off Burton Albion in the first round, and he’ll be out to make it two in two when the Rams arrive next week.

“Yeah, 100%…” he said when asked if he was looking forward to the encounter. “I want to see all the fans there, though. I want to see loads of support and a very good performance from the boys as well.”

And there’s going to be somebody there to impress, too. Like in the last round, Wednesday’s manager will be present for the fixture, so there’s a chance to show him what they’re capable of.

Moore told the media on Friday, “I’m really looking forward to seeing them play in the FA Youth Cup on Monday night, I’ll be at the stadium watching them against Derby County.

“At academy level Derby are a Category One side so it should be a really good game for our boys. They’ll have to play to the best of their ability because I’m sure Derby will ask questions, but I’d like to think we can ask them a few questions as well.”

Bailey Cadamarteri got Sheffield Wednesday's goal in the FA Youth Cup win over Burton Albion.