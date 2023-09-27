Exciting Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Bailey Cadamarteri, was called up to train with the Owls’ first team on Tuesday after his fine start to the season for the U21s.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old striker, who was given his first professional contract at Hillsborough last summer after some striking performances at U18 level, has already grabbed seven goals in six games so far in 2023/24, and there have been calls from some supporters for him to get a chance at first team level.

Owls manager, Xisco, was full of praise for the talented teen when asked about him in last week’s press conference, and this week he was given a chance to showcase what he’s capable of alongside the senior players at Middlewood Road.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I follow the games for the academy and always I am thinking about him,” Xisco said of the forward. “As a manager you need to try to think about the positive things and he is one of the positive things we have in our club... We will see in the future what we are doing and if we can use him or not.

“Him scoring in the second team, we need to look to see if he can be with us in the first team, if it is the moment to put him in or not... Sometimes players must progress and maybe wait for a good moment to introduce him. We are thinking for now and for the future.

“One of the things you cannot teach is having goals in your blood. He thinks about goals and has the capacity to make individual actions to score. He is a very good striker.”

The decision to bring Cadamarteri into the seniors meant that he was unable to feature for Neil Thompson’s side as they hammered Huddersfield Town B 6-2 in a game that saw Luke Cook grab a hattrick, while Cian Flannery, Favour Onukwuli and Sean Fusire also got on the scoresheet. Some have suggested his absence from that game could open up the possibility of him making the squad against Sunderland this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in other news from the training ground, attacker Mallik Wilks was also photographed in training as he draws closer to a return to action, and fans will no doubt be eager to see him back out on the pitch again after what has been a lengthy spell on the sidelines.