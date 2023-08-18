Exciting Sheffield Wednesday trio receive international call-ups

The youngsters at Sheffield Wednesday’s academy continue to be the subject of eyes outside the walls of Middlewood Road, with three starlets earning international call-ups this month.

A host of Owls starlets have caught the eye of international selectors in recent months, and the latest news reaching The Star is that the Welsh and Northern Irish youth teams will have Wednesday players in them when they get together this month.

Young forward, Will Grainger, has been named in the Wales U16s once again despite still being only 14-years-old, while new scholar, Logan Stretch, has made it into the U17s after the goalkeeper previously spent time in the youth setup during his spell at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grainger scored his second goal for his country in May when they went up against Finland, with both him and Stretch having been part of the Welsh youth setup for around a year now.

Another youngster who has attracted attention is 15-year-old central midfielder, Aodhan Sopala, who has been called up to Northern Ireland’s U16s once more following his first call-up earlier this year.

On top of the trio there is also talented teen, Daniel Da Costa, who will be heading to Portugal at the end of the month for their U16 camp, and the fact that all four are beginning to get national recognition is a good indicator of the work being done at the club’s academy of late.

Wednesday’s U18s get their 2023/24 season underway this weekend when they play host to Cardiff City at Middlewood Road. Kick off is at 2pm.