Sheffield Wednesday transfer approach detailed with more additions expected

Different individuals involved in the Sheffield Wednesday recruitment process have allowed the club to tap into less traditional markets as they continue their quest to finalise their squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Players have arrived from clubs in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France in the last few weeks, with fresh eyes on the job after the departures of head of recruitment David Downes and manager Darren Moore over the summer.

Former West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth recruitment chief Luke Dowling is working with the club on what is initially a short-term basis, with Dean Hughes staying on in a recruitment analysis role.

Wednesday’s squad last season was made up entirely of British players, with the addition of those from roads less travelled in recent weeks prompting excitement in the fan base and words of encouragement from those within the squad.

“One of the good things is to look throughout the world,” Xisco told The Star ahead of this weekend’s welcoming of Preston North End.

“We have a good communication for one another and have good platforms for checking the different places and players. We needed to understand what players we need.

“I say I need this, this and this, to improve our situation.

“Gassama is 19, it doesn’t matter. Di’shon is a good player. It doesn’t matter their age and in a short time we have done well in the market. We need to have patience with them.

“They didn’t have a pre-season, they arrived and maybe it is the first time they played together. I don’t like excuses but it is the reality, we need to have patience for them. It’s not easy to arrive in a new country, a new city, to come immediately into the contest.”

Wednesday will look to do more work before the window closes in just over two weeks, with any player outgoings - including the potential of younger players moving out on loan - placed on the backburner until it becomes clearer on what business can be done.

As reported by The Star earlier this week, Xisco confirmed the club are working actively in the loan market as they hunt for ‘something special’ to add to the squad.

Going into further detail on the transfer process, the Spaniard said: “When we arrived, the club gave me one list with the players we can bring in, which players we can start checking on.

“It’s not easy for one club to sign nine players in four weeks. We have worked hard, the President [Chairman Dejphon Chansiri] has worked very hard, Luke has worked hard also, Dean and everybody. We are working everyday to find better solutions for the team.

“We have players with experience, we have, Palmer, Barry, Lee. We have tried to give something different. We have those players with experience and games in England. We are now trying to give something fresh.

“Now we start moving. If we connect in one week, it’s better, if we connect in our weeks, it is more of a problem. This is the situation and where we are right now.