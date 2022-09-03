‘Exciting additions’ raring to go as Sheffield Wednesday Ladies prepare for season opener
Sheffield Wednesday Ladies will get their 2022/23 season underway on Sunday afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways following relegation last term.
It was a difficult last campaign for the Owlessess after being promoted the season before last, but they’ll be hoping for a better time of it in the upcoming campaign following a change in management and many of the playing personnel.
Regarding the club’s changeover of players, their website explained, “Some of the club’s older players retired, taking with them in some cases decades of experience for both SWLFC and other clubs at this level. We also had younger players deciding to move onto pastures new, leaving the team with a need for some new faces.”
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Defender ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley – triple signing completed ahead of derby
-
2
Sheffield United net a fee and sell-on clause as defender returns to former club
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday were ‘50/50’ on making a deadline day signing as future of duo is mulled over
-
4
Max Lowe's admission over Nottingham Forest summer interest after return to Sheffield United
-
5
Injury update on Michael Smith as Sheffield Wednesday teammates are ruled out of Barnsley clash
Speaking ahead of their North East Regional Women’s Football Southern League opener against Farsley Celtic Juniors, the team’s new manager, Stewart Alexander, spoke with an air of optimism about the campaign ahead.
The SWLFC boss said, “This summer has had its challenges, certainly, but we’re delighted to be where we are with the first game of the season just around the corner…
“With a mixture of familiar faces from within last season’s Development and Reserve sides, plus some exciting additions from outside the club, I’m looking forward to working with this group and to see what we can achieve.
“I want to thank all the players that have given 100% to us this pre-season, and hopefully we can start the season with a win this weekend.”
Alexander’s side take on Celtic at Batley Sports & Tennis Centre this Sunday, with the game getting underway at 2pm.