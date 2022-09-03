Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a difficult last campaign for the Owlessess after being promoted the season before last, but they’ll be hoping for a better time of it in the upcoming campaign following a change in management and many of the playing personnel.

Regarding the club’s changeover of players, their website explained, “Some of the club’s older players retired, taking with them in some cases decades of experience for both SWLFC and other clubs at this level. We also had younger players deciding to move onto pastures new, leaving the team with a need for some new faces.”

Speaking ahead of their North East Regional Women’s Football Southern League opener against Farsley Celtic Juniors, the team’s new manager, Stewart Alexander, spoke with an air of optimism about the campaign ahead.

The SWLFC boss said, “This summer has had its challenges, certainly, but we’re delighted to be where we are with the first game of the season just around the corner…

“With a mixture of familiar faces from within last season’s Development and Reserve sides, plus some exciting additions from outside the club, I’m looking forward to working with this group and to see what we can achieve.

“I want to thank all the players that have given 100% to us this pre-season, and hopefully we can start the season with a win this weekend.”

Stewart Alexander and his Sheffield Wednesday Ladies get their season underway on Sunday. (via SWLFC)