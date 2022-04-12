The 21-year-old defender left the Owls over the summer after failing to agree a new contract at Hillsborough, instead opting to join Liam Shaw at Scottish giants, Celtic.

Urhoghide didn’t manage to get many games in the senior ranks for the Bhoys, however, and in January it was decided that he’d make the move to Belgium with Pro League outfit, KV Oostende.

The youngster has completed 90 minutes in all of the last six games for De Kustboys, and the club have made it clear that they’d be very interested in signing him on a permanent basis should the opportunity arise.

Gauthier Ganaye, the chief executive at Urhoghide’s loan club, admitted that they’d love to keep him for next season – as long as it was cost-effective.

Ganaye told the media recently, “Urhoghide has proved to be an excellent addition, but the problem is he is still too expensive for us. But I hope we can work out a solution with Celtic, then I would be very happy because we really want to keep Osaze.”

Oostende do have first option to sign Urhoghide in the summer, however the player has said that Ange Postecoglou still sees a long-term future for him in Scotland – and he may well be keen to try and force his way back into the reckoning in Glasgow once his loan spell has come to an end.