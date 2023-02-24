Three former Sheffield Wednesday players are among the Charlton Athletic figures hoping to puncture Owls hopes of breaking a club record that has stood for over six decades at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Hector is among them and had things panned out differently could well have been lining up in Wednesday colours this weekend after a short trial period at Middlewood Road ended with him signing for the Addicks.

Wednesday are hoping to extend their unbeaten League One run to 20 matches, a remarkable run of form that would mean they would be over five months unbeaten by the time they play their next match at home to Peterborough United and would surpass the 19-match run achieved by the Owls in 1960/61.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about the former Owls triple-threat, Moore spoke glowingly on Hector in particular. Matt Penney and Sean Clare are also expected to play.

Matt Penney came through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday an is now on loan at Charlton Athletic from Ipswich Town.

“It was great to see him sign at Charlton,” he said. “He’s a good man and a solid individual and he has his opportunity to play football for a good club.

“I’ll greet him because of the man that he is. He’s a good player and at the level that we’re at, he’s very effective. He’s a good, solid human being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Penney, we worked briefly with him here, he’s a good player and he’s out playing games. In terms of Sean, I wasn’t here at the time so I haven’t got to meet him.

“We’re looking forward to seeing them and the game as a whole.”

Despite a chastening 2-0 defeat at Derby County last weekend in which Hector gave away a penalty and was partly at fault for the Rams’ second goal, Charlton have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Dean Holden as manager in December.

“They're a great club and Dean has brought consistency and stability there and a lovely brand of football,” Moore continued. “It's the right fit for them and we know of the threats that they will present us. Since he's gone there he's improved them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the amount of football still to be played, they'll still be targeting as high as they can. It's two teams making good progress and it should be played in a good manner tomorrow.”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad