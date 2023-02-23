3 . RCB - Dominic Iorfa

A shaky first half on Saturday was followed-up by a dogged second half that took no little bottle - fair play to him. If there was a player to be rested it might be Iorfa and Wednesday have the luxury of being able to rotate things on that right side with Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran and Liam Palmer knocking about. But with midweek matches on the backburner for a little while, it might be that Moore goes for something more settled.

Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis