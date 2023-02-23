Sheffield Wednesday head to the Big Smoke this weekend in search of a club record – one they will achieve by avoiding defeat.
A draw at Charlton Athletic would be enough to carve their names into history as they would become the Wednesday squad with the longest unbeaten run since the 1960/61 season.
But a win is the order of the day as the Owls look to further their title aspirations and keep tanking on towards the Championship.
Darren Moore made some surprise changes last weekend and could do again – it’s become a thankless task predicting his sides as Wednesday sought to navigate the rest of the season.
But we’ve given it a go anyway and this is the side we expect to take on the Addicks.
1. Wednesday are going for a record-breaking effort..
..but how will Darren Moore line them up down at The Valley? We saw surprises last time out - will the Owls switch things up again? Here's the side we think they'll go for as they aim for 20 unbeaten at Charlton Athletic.
2. GK - Cameron Dawson
In a remarkable, consistent run of form, Dawson seems to have beaten away any lingering doubts over whether he has what it takes to go on and really make a go at things between the sticks at S6. He'll surely start again in what will be his 11th consecutive league outing.
3. RCB - Dominic Iorfa
A shaky first half on Saturday was followed-up by a dogged second half that took no little bottle - fair play to him. If there was a player to be rested it might be Iorfa and Wednesday have the luxury of being able to rotate things on that right side with Jack Hunt, Dennis Adeniran and Liam Palmer knocking about. But with midweek matches on the backburner for a little while, it might be that Moore goes for something more settled.
4. CB - Aden Flint
A man mountain who would - you suspect - happily head bricks, Flint was rested owing to an over saturation of match action last time out, but should be fit to step back in. He's a vital cog in the Wednesday machine and delivers an assurance in defence Wednesday missed in that first half against MK Dons.
