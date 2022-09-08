Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Massimo Luongo finds new club - Former Sheffield United manager snaps him up
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Massimo Luongo, has joined ex-Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, at Middlesbrough.
The 29-year-old left Hillsborough at the end of last season after Wednesday revealed that he had opted against signing a contract that was offered to him to stay at the club, and since then he has spent time training with Reading and was also linked with another Championship outfit, Birmingham City.
Now though, with the 2022/23 season well and truly underway, it has been confirmed that the Australian international has penned a short-term deal in the North East through to the turn of the year – and he’ll now have a former Blade in charge of him going forward.
A statement on their official website read, “Massimo Luongo has signed for Boro on a short-term contract… The Australian international arrives at Rockliffe Park on a deal until January.
“Luongo, 29, came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur before gaining Sky Bet Championship experience with Queens Park Rangers.
“He most recently played for Sheffield Wednesday, departing the Owls at the end of the 2021/22 season.
“A central midfield player, he provides additional experience and competition for Chris Wilder's side in an area the Boro boss had spoken of his desire to strengthen.”
Luongo was the final senior player to leave Wednesday over the summer that was looking for a new club, with Chey Dunkley heading to Shrewsbury, Saido Berahino joining AEL Limassol in Cyprus, Sam Hutchinson signing on at Reading and both Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith making the switch to Derby County.