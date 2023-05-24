Ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper calls time on long career with emotional goodbye

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Brad Jones, has decided to hang up his gloves and retire from football at the age of 41.

Jones, who had an indifferent short-term loan with the Owls in 2006, won trophies at Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Feyenoord during his career, and was also at Liverpool when they won the 2012 Carling Cup.

The Australian international left England after departing Bradford City in 2016, spending time with the likes of NEC, Feyenoord and Al-Nassr before returning to his homeland to join Perth Glory.

Taking to Twitter this morning the shot-stopper penned a emotional letter of thanks to all those that have been part of his career, revealing that injury has effectively forced him into retirement.

He said, “The time has come to hang up my gloves and bring to an end this long journey that has taken me all over the world for the last 25yrs doing what I could only dream of as a young boy in Perth.

“I’ve had the privilege to play alongside some of the best players in the world and work with some fantastic coaches that have helped me along the way… To the fans of my former clubs, I thank you for your support, it is amazing to think that I have been a part of some historic moments for some of them.

“I have to thank my wife Dani, who has had to make many sacrifices, moving wherever my career took us. And also my three children who have now lived in four countries and have always adapted and made the decisions to move so much easier.

“Unfortunately, my time at Perth Glory was disrupted with niggles and what was originally thought to be a fairly small injury has now kept me out for over a year, and ultimately put an end to my playing days.