Peterborough United chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, says that Sheffield Wednesday have ‘no business being in League One’ and admits he wants them to go up.

MacAnthony, who is well known for his straight-talking style, saw his Posh side throw away a 4-0 lead from the first leg to lose on penalties last week, but instead of criticising his side he has heaped praise on the Owls and their ’13 men’.

On his podcast, ‘The Hard Truth’, the Peterborough owner explained that there are ‘no sour grapes’, wishing Wednesday well for the final.

“We give props to Sheffield Wednesday, because hey, what they did was magnificent. I don’t need to congratulate them or come out and say how wonderful they are, I’m telling you they’re one of the best teams in the league… And you always hope that the team that beats you wins the play-offs.

“Also, they have no business being in League One, I want them in the Championship, because you saw the fanbase. I’m going to say this, their fans - fair play. I think a lot of fans would have said, ‘We’re not showing up for that game’.

“It was like playing 13 men practically, they played their part in big way… There’s no sour grapes from me, there was the red card and there was the time added on, but in football you get what you deserve a lot of the time.

“We had 180 minutes to win, and we couldn’t do that - but we gave it our best shot.”