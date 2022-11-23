The Stags are sat on the edge of the League Two play-off places but have lost three of their last four matches.

But the pressure is off on Saturday and the players will rise to the occasion of playing at S6 according to Clough, who played twice for Wednesday in a short-lived time on loan from Manchester City back in 1997.

Given the relatively close proximity between the two clubs it’s no surprise there are a handful of links between the two squads.

The sides last met in an EFL Trophy tie last season when veteran former Blade Stephen Quinn equalised and ran halfway across the pitch to celebrate towards the Wednesday supporters.

But he was left red-faced when Florian Kamberi netted in injury time to hand the Owls the win.

“It's a wonderful experience for the players and the fans,” said former Sheffield United boss Clough. “We have a couple of big Sheff Wed fans in the camp as well.

“Stephen Quinn spent a lot of time at Sheffield United and he's looking forward to it for a different reason.”

Despite their recent form – Mansfield lost 3-0 to struggling Harrogate Town on Saturday – Clough has confidence his squad can spring an upset.

He also let slip he believes Wednesday to be the biggest club in the draw as things stand, an outburst that may prompt protestations from supporters of the likes of Ipswich Town and Derby County.

“We have the belief that we can win,” he said. “When we play at these stadiums it doesn't phase us. We have very good players who can perform in these venues and they have to step up and show it.

“They are the biggest side in the competition at this stage and I’m pleased with the ticket pricing and that it's not too far to go.