That’s according to Owls boss Darren Moore after McGuinness registered his first Wednesday goal in what has been a mightily impressive start to a season-long loan switch, one that the manager said he was surprised to have secured so late in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international has stepped out in Wednesday colours 16 times so far in this campaign, earning widespread plaudits for his efforts along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McGuinness scored his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

Moore, like most managers, usually prefers to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to the club’s intentions in the transfer market.

But asked whether Wednesday harboured any hopes of making McGuinness’ deal permanent in the summer, the Wednesday boss broke with tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah we’ll have a look at that,” he told The Star. “We’ve got to respect the parameters of the deal, but let’s have a look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can do, but we’ll have some talks with it and we’ll respect it in terms of where everyone is at.

“He’s done himself the world of good today with another solid and consistent performance today.

Advertisement Hide Ad