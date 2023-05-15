Ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Jamie O’Hara, has suggested that Sheffield Wednesday shouldn’t have been playing against Peterborough United in the play-offs.

The Owls were thumped 4-0 by the Posh last week as their hopes of promotion took a huge dent, and they now need a monumental performance at Hillsborough on Thursday night to get themselves back into the tie. A deficit of 3+ goals has never been overturned in play-off history.

O’Hara, though, thinks that Wednesday deserved to be in the final based on their league exploits over 46 games, saying that those below them should have to fight for the right to take them on at Wembley.

Speaking on his show on talkSPORT, the former midfielder said, “Yes they finished third, so that’s fine, you’re going into the play-offs. You’ve got 96 points and had an unbelievable season, but you’re playing Peterborough who have got 77 points. So they have to go into that fixture.

“I don’t think that Sheffield Wednesday should be playing a two-legged play-off game straight away - they should be going straight to the final, and the teams below them have to play each other to play them in the final.