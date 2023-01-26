Darren Moore has a new League One counterpart to go against – and it’s somebody he’ll have crossed paths with before.

Former Everton and Newcastle United forward Duncan Ferguson has chosen to kick off his managerial career at basement-dwelling Forest Green Rovers having left his beloved Toffees last year ahead of the appointment of the now-sacked Frank Lampard.

Ferguson had been fleetingly linked with a return to the Everton dug-out as Lampard’s successor but will instead get going at third tier level in Gloucestershire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old was a legendary hard man in his playing days and has long since been looking for a route into management having carried out the role of caretaker manager at Goodison Park previously.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Duncan Ferguson, Assistant Manager of Everton looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Huddersfield Town and Everton at The John Smith's Stadium on August 24, 2021 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Forest Green parted company with Ian Burchnall on Wednesday after a start to the campaign that sees them bottom of the division.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to make the trip to the New Lawn Stadium on March 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his appointment, Ferguson said: “I’m really delighted to join FGR for the next step of my career, and I plan to be here for a while. We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to come and lead such a progressive and forward-thinking club too. Their world leading green creds are seriously impressive. I want to thank Dale [Chairman Dale Vince] for bringing me in - I’m looking forward to getting started!”

READ MORE:

Advertisement Hide Ad