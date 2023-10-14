There were a couple of unfamiliar faces at Sheffield Wednesday’s unveiling of Danny Röhl on Friday, and it may be that they could be future members of his backroom staff.

Wednesday’s new manager was announced on Friday afternoon after Dejphon Chansiri secured his services as Xisco replacement at Hillsborough, however he was alone in his presentation to the local media as negotiations continue over his technical team going forward.

There may, however, have been a hint as to who two of them could be, with a couple of his former colleagues present at the event and later spotted on footage that emerged from it afterwards.

Sascha Lense and Benjamin Ehresmann are two men known to the new Owls boss given their time working together at RB Leipzig, the former as a sports psychologist and the latter as a chief scout. Since then Lense has worked at Manchester United – under Ralf Rangnick – and Ehresmann has spent time in both the USA and Netherlands.

The Star understands that both were there at Röhl’s unveiling, however the German wouldn’t mention any names when asked about who was coming in, only saying that they were ironing out ‘government’ issues but were hopeful of them being in place in time to face Watford.

Röhl said that he would be bringing in a technical team of four, three of which would be German and another who is from the United Kingdom – it remains to be seen when they will be announced by the club.