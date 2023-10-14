The 34-year-old German has plenty of pedigree at big clubs, working alongside top toaches at the likes of Bayern Munich, Southampton, RB Leipzig and the German national team as an assistant, now he’s taking on the top job at Hillsborough as he begins his adventure into senior management.
On Friday he discussed a whole range of topics with the media in his maiden press appearance, taking time to talk about his past, the present, and the future of the Owls in what he seees as an exciting challenge.
Here are loads of pictures and quotes - from both him and Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri - following the first day of a new era at S6:
1. He’s delighted to be here
“It’s amazing to be here now. It’s been a long process these last seven days but I have had a good conversation with the chairman, very open-minded for everything and I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club.”
2. He’s been waiting for this chance a long time
“I have prepared the last ten years for this situation. It is a dream come true, I think I am very prepared and I have a clear idea and philosophy in my mind. We have to perform immediately and need the points. At Munich, it’s about winning titles and matches. We have to get our self-confidence back and for the players to feel they are strong.”
3. He wants a feel of ‘Wednesday is back’
“I have worked with some great coaches in Rangwick, Hassenhuttl and Flick. You can take something from these guys and a lot of experience. We have a strong group here and energy and a philosophy and it is clear what we want. We will do our job. We have a massive fanbase and we can create such an energy. Opponents must come here and feel ‘Oh, Wednesday is back’. This is important.”
4. Chansiri thinks he ‘build on’ Xisco’s work
“I think he has a good philosophy, and he can build on what Xisco has already done. I believed in Xisco, but he couldn’t finish his job. The players were with him. I think he can follow Xisco’s philosophy and do well.