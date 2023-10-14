News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

‘Something in the air’ - Danny Röhl’s Sheffield Wednesday unveiling in pictures and quotes - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday have a new manager, and he goes by the name of Danny Röhl - yesterday he spoke for the first time on his new role.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Oct 2023, 12:59 BST

The 34-year-old German has plenty of pedigree at big clubs, working alongside top toaches at the likes of Bayern Munich, Southampton, RB Leipzig and the German national team as an assistant, now he’s taking on the top job at Hillsborough as he begins his adventure into senior management.

On Friday he discussed a whole range of topics with the media in his maiden press appearance, taking time to talk about his past, the present, and the future of the Owls in what he seees as an exciting challenge.

Here are loads of pictures and quotes - from both him and Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri - following the first day of a new era at S6:

“It’s amazing to be here now. It’s been a long process these last seven days but I have had a good conversation with the chairman, very open-minded for everything and I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club.”

1. He’s delighted to be here

“It’s amazing to be here now. It’s been a long process these last seven days but I have had a good conversation with the chairman, very open-minded for everything and I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club.”

Photo Sales
“I have prepared the last ten years for this situation. It is a dream come true, I think I am very prepared and I have a clear idea and philosophy in my mind. We have to perform immediately and need the points. At Munich, it’s about winning titles and matches. We have to get our self-confidence back and for the players to feel they are strong.”

2. He’s been waiting for this chance a long time

“I have prepared the last ten years for this situation. It is a dream come true, I think I am very prepared and I have a clear idea and philosophy in my mind. We have to perform immediately and need the points. At Munich, it’s about winning titles and matches. We have to get our self-confidence back and for the players to feel they are strong.”

Photo Sales
“I have worked with some great coaches in Rangwick, Hassenhuttl and Flick. You can take something from these guys and a lot of experience. We have a strong group here and energy and a philosophy and it is clear what we want. We will do our job. We have a massive fanbase and we can create such an energy. Opponents must come here and feel ‘Oh, Wednesday is back’. This is important.”

3. He wants a feel of ‘Wednesday is back’

“I have worked with some great coaches in Rangwick, Hassenhuttl and Flick. You can take something from these guys and a lot of experience. We have a strong group here and energy and a philosophy and it is clear what we want. We will do our job. We have a massive fanbase and we can create such an energy. Opponents must come here and feel ‘Oh, Wednesday is back’. This is important.”

Photo Sales
“I think he has a good philosophy, and he can build on what Xisco has already done. I believed in Xisco, but he couldn’t finish his job. The players were with him. I think he can follow Xisco’s philosophy and do well.

4. Chansiri thinks he ‘build on’ Xisco’s work

“I think he has a good philosophy, and he can build on what Xisco has already done. I believed in Xisco, but he couldn’t finish his job. The players were with him. I think he can follow Xisco’s philosophy and do well.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SouthamptonRB LeipzigHillsborough