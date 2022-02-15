The Owls will move back into the top six for the first time since September if they can pick up three points against John Coleman’s side, who are four places and nine points behind them in the League One table.

The fixture is the latest in a hectic month for Sheffield Wednesday, who play eight times in February.

Sheffield Wednesday beat Accrington Stanley 3-2 in the reverse fixture in December. Photo: Steve Ellis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley kicks off at 7.45pm at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley team news

Darren Moore does not expect any sidelined players to return for Wednesday’s match.

Is Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley on TV?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley will not be shown on TV.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

What about live streaming?

Sheffield Wednesday vs Accrington Stanley will be streamed live on iFollow.

Fans can purchase a match pass for £10.

Who is the match referee?

Ross Joyce is the match referee.

He will be assisted by David Avent and Ravel Cheosiaua.

The fourth official is Robert Lewis.

