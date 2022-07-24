He played European football for four different clubs and earned 35 international caps for Czech Republic, representing his country at a European Championships along the way.

And now, at 37, he is keeping his love for the game alive by playing football locally in Sheffield, having signed for Northern Counties East Football League side Hallam FC.

Daniel Pudil in action for the Owls (photo: Steve Ellis Photography)

Vitally, Pudil will continue to play on Sundays for Sheffield & District Fair Play League outfit Hammer & Pincers FC – a deal breaker when it came to signing Saturday forms with the Sandygate club.

It’s fair to say Daniel Pudil still loves football.

“He lives locally to Hallam FC and he’s got a family here, he’s settled,” said Hallam manager Craig Denton when asked how his transfer came about.

“The chairman came across him and I managed him in a charity a couple of weeks ago. He just wants somewhere that will allow him to fit into his schedule.

“He’s a busy guy and he doesn’t want to commit too hard in terms of professional football or anything like that.

“With him being local he wants to get involved, keep in shape and enjoy himself.”

Denton is accepting of the fact Pudil won’t play every week but has him pencilled in to step out on a Sheffield football pitch in blue and white once again early next month.

He said: “We know he has work commitments on some weekends, but we’re expecting him to play in the FA Cup against AFC Bury on Sunday 7 August.

“That’s at home, so we’re expecting it to be quite a busy one!

“Daniel just wants to play football, enjoy himself and add something to a local football club.

“In the dressing room, that spreads. How nice is it to share a space with a Czech international who has played for Sheffield Wednesday and Watford and all these clubs?