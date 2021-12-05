Pompey had been on a nine-game unbeaten run and had won six games on the bounce ahead of the visit of Harrogate Town on Saturday, but were beaten at home for the first time since October thanks to a late Jack Diamond winner as the game finished 2-1.

Azeez, who made his UEFA Europa League for Arsenal last year, is hoping to help play his part in helping Danny Cowley’s side achieve promotion into the Championship next season, and admits they need to pick things up against the Owls.

“I just felt like there were silly mistakes out there – and obviously one of those led to them taking the lead. It was a different type of game and both their goals came from our errors. If we eradicate them then they wouldn’t have scored twice.

“We had plenty of chances of our own and we didn’t take them, so that’s really what it all comes down to.

“It’s very frustrating, but that’s gone now and we can’t let it affect our league form. We need to keep being positive. We won’t get too low after this one result and have to keep the right mindset ahead of Tuesday’s game.

“It’s never ideal to lose and everyone has to make sure that we are ready to bounce back as quickly as possible.”

Miguel Azeez wants Portsmouth to bounce back against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Martin Sidorjak/Getty Images)