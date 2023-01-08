Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe accepted criticism for his selection of a weakened team as they left Hillsborough red-faced and bereft of a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies – the richest club in the world who showcased nine full internationals on the night and left one on the bench – lost 2-1 live on BBC One as Josh Windass’ double did the business for League One Sheffield Wednesday.

And Howe admitted he had one eye on matches beyond the third round tie in making eight changes in pursuit of their first major trophy since 1955.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe applauds the fans after their defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

“We are aware that we don’t have the deepest squad of any team in the Premier League, we are low on numbers but we feel high on quality,” he said.

“Injuries will dictate how stretched you feel. We gave an opportunity to a lot of players that haven’t played a lot of minutes this season, I thought there were positives and negatives within their performances.

“You pick your team looking ahead to future games. We have a very quick turnaround, late kick-off today and then Leicester on Tuesday [in the Carabao Cup]. I thought it would be unwise of me to pick the same team for this game and Leicester as well.”

There was praise for Owls stopper Cameron Dawson from Howe, who admitted disappointment in the quality of his players’ finishing on a night Chris Wood missed a sitter at 2-1.

“It was a disappointing result for us, I thought we gave it our all until the end, we created chances to score and we didn’t take them,” he said.

“Their goalkeeper played very well, it was always going to be a difficult game coming here, we needed to get our noses in front and we didn’t and that made it very difficult.

