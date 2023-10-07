Breaking
Drastic Sheffield Wednesday changes as Neil Thompson names Owls XI
Interim Sheffield Wednesday manager, Neil Thompson, has made drastic changes to the XI as he names a much-changed side to face Huddersfield Town this afternoon.
Thompson was placed in charge for the tie following Xisco’s departure from the club earlier in the week, and he’s certainly not hung about in changing things up.
Only one of the Spaniard’s signings makes the starting XI, and he’s named two youngsters on the bench in Bailey Cadamarteri and Joey Phuthi.
Here are the XIs:
Some prematch reading: