Darren Moore makes his return to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon just 110 days on from his departure - as manager of Huddersfield Town.

The 49-year-old left Hillsborough just three weeks on from the side’s promotion from League One in what became a whirlwind of controversy.

Wednesday have since appointed and sacked his successor Xisco and are on the hunt for a new boss heading into the international break.

But first comes the challenge of Moore’s Huddersfield - and the pursuit of their first win of the campaign.

Neil Thompson is the man who will take charge of the Owls on a temporary basis but it is another Neil that has been a point of debate in recent days.

Former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock has been spoken of by some supporters as a potential new boss, with others taking a very different view.

For Moore, his former Torquay United boss and predecessor at the John Smith’s Stadium would be a fine choice.

The Star understands that Warnock is not currently under consideration for the manager’s job at S6.

“He’d be a fantastic fit for it, if it is him,” Moore said when asked of Warnock’s suitability.

“I can only go off the speculation that is given. But certainly if it is Neil, then he would be a wonderful fit for that particular job.

“But as I said, my responsibility is just fixed here at Huddersfield Town. I am really pleased to here as manager.”

Since an initial agreement on the reasons behind Moore’s shock Wednesday exit in June, Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has released two statements offering his view on how things played out. It’s a view Moore rejected in an interview with The Star.

Asked whether he had had any direct contact with Chansiri in the last few months, Moore made it clear; only once.

“The only time (we spoke) was when they had the first game of the season,” Moore said. “I just wished him well when they were live on Sky against Southampton.

“I wished the club well going forward. I messaged and wished him well. Since then, I’ve not spoken to him.

“There’s been enough in the press and media about that (his Owls departure). My thing is to bring it back to the game on Saturday.