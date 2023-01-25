It’s a two-way street when it comes to tying down players in Sheffield Wednesday’s position.

One direction leads in theory to more security for all parties. The other leads to possible insecurity for all parties.

Like carrying too big a wage bill if the Owls are still in League One next season. Which could also spell frustration for players in their career ambitions. So it’s no easy matter to sort.

What is certain, though, is that individually and collectively Wednesday are too good for this level.

Josh Windass has stated that he wants to earn a contract rather tha demand one. (Steve Ellis)

Which is not always apparent even when, as of now and for some time, results are brilliant.

Maybe it takes a former high-achieving player to understand the reasons for that. Why, for instance, Wednesday’s most eye-catching football of recent times was in the FA Cup win over Premier League high-flyers Newcastle, leading to this weekend’s shot at the fifth round.

“Sheffield Wednesday have got a lot of players who are not League One players,” says Carlton Palmer. “They’ll always play better against better opposition.

“I speak to one of them, Josh Windass, and they get disappointed because they’re not playing well against League One sides.

“But I said to him, you’ve got to understand that when a League One side comes to Hillsborough it’s like going to Wembley. So it’s going to be difficult. You’ve got to grind it out.”

Palmer is confident this core group would keep the upward momentum going in the Championship next season.

Which brings us back to those contracts in general and in particular the aforementioned Windass, who has talked of earning a new deal rather than demanding one.

Carlton’s take on that: “He’s not going to want to commit his future until he knows for certain they’re going to be in the Championship.

“I know Josh likes living in Sheffield, he loves playing for Wednesday and I think he’ll stay at the club.”

Let’s hope so, although there’s no room for complacency on that point.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see a Championship club or two try to nab Windass with offers below the market price as his terms wind down.

There are others. Roll on the end of January.

